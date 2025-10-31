ZF Adjusts Operations Amid Chip Supply Uncertainty

German automotive supplier ZF is taking strategic steps to adjust its operations at the Schweinfurt site in response to changes in customer demand, as confirmed by a company spokesperson on Friday.

Recent reports from Bloomberg highlighted that ZF might be reducing production following a semiconductor shortage linked to a conflict involving China and supplier Nexperia. The potential for disruptions looms if customer supply chain issues reduce order flow or if ZF's chip supply is hampered.

The spokesperson emphasized that the company is well-prepared to modify production capacities when necessary. Despite current shift schedule changes in Schweinfurt, these adjustments stem from fluctuating customer demand rather than the chip shortage.