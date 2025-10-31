Electoral Duplicates Stir Controversy in Bihar

Claims of electoral fraud have emerged in Bihar as Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh alleged that 5 lakh duplicate voters remain in the state's electoral rolls. This comes despite a recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) undertaken by the Election Commission (EC).

Amidst AAP contesting 83 seats in the upcoming assembly polls, Singh accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of acting in favor of the BJP, asserting that names of foreign nationals, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, were not addressed as promised by the EC.

Additionally, Singh alleged that around 80 lakh voters have been wrongly removed in the SIR. Election officials have yet to respond to these serious allegations ahead of the November 6 and November 11 elections, with the vote count slated for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)