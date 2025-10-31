Political Clash Over 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' Bungalow Entangles BJP and AAP
The BJP and AAP are at odds over a luxury bungalow allegedly assigned to Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh by the Punjab government. The BJP accuses Kejriwal of enjoying a new 'sheesh mahal,' while the AAP dismisses the claims as baseless. Tensions between the parties escalate further.
The political landscape in Chandigarh has heated up following allegations by the BJP that a luxurious bungalow, termed 'sheesh mahal 2.0', was provided to Arvind Kejriwal by the AAP-led Punjab government. This accusation comes as a continuation of controversies surrounding Kejriwal's past residences.
The AAP has outrightly denied the BJP's claims, challenging them to present any official document proving the allocation of the property. AAP further criticized the BJP for allegedly spreading misinformation, drawing parallels to a previous incident related to 'fake' Yamuna stories during a Delhi festival.
This controversy follows historical tensions between the two parties, particularly centered around Kejriwal's residences. In response, the AAP urged public focus back on government performance rather than personal allegations over property and luxury.
(With inputs from agencies.)
