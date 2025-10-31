Left Menu

Political Clash Over 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' Bungalow Entangles BJP and AAP

The BJP and AAP are at odds over a luxury bungalow allegedly assigned to Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh by the Punjab government. The BJP accuses Kejriwal of enjoying a new 'sheesh mahal,' while the AAP dismisses the claims as baseless. Tensions between the parties escalate further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:56 IST
Political Clash Over 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' Bungalow Entangles BJP and AAP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Chandigarh has heated up following allegations by the BJP that a luxurious bungalow, termed 'sheesh mahal 2.0', was provided to Arvind Kejriwal by the AAP-led Punjab government. This accusation comes as a continuation of controversies surrounding Kejriwal's past residences.

The AAP has outrightly denied the BJP's claims, challenging them to present any official document proving the allocation of the property. AAP further criticized the BJP for allegedly spreading misinformation, drawing parallels to a previous incident related to 'fake' Yamuna stories during a Delhi festival.

This controversy follows historical tensions between the two parties, particularly centered around Kejriwal's residences. In response, the AAP urged public focus back on government performance rather than personal allegations over property and luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025