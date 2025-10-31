Left Menu

Silence and Strategy: India's Path to 2047

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized the strategic power of silence in politics, referring to Prime Minister Modi's communication style. He highlighted the importance of youth in achieving India's 2047 development goals at an event featuring defense discussions and highlighted challenges in India-US relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:01 IST
Silence and Strategy: India's Path to 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju underscored the strategic value of silence in political discourse, using Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an exemplar of when to choose words carefully or remain silent. His remarks were part of a broader discussion on India's diplomatic strategies at a defense event.

At the Manekshaw Centre event commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, Rijiju addressed the pivotal role of youth in realizing India's development objectives by 2047. He stressed that India's burgeoning economy and its young population are crucial to achieving these goals.

Addressing India-US ties, Rijiju advised on measured communication, emphasizing that talking excessively can harm diplomatic relations. The discussion highlighted various geopolitical challenges, including digital warfare, as part of a comprehensive dialogue on India's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025