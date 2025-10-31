Silence and Strategy: India's Path to 2047

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju underscored the strategic value of silence in political discourse, using Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an exemplar of when to choose words carefully or remain silent. His remarks were part of a broader discussion on India's diplomatic strategies at a defense event.

At the Manekshaw Centre event commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, Rijiju addressed the pivotal role of youth in realizing India's development objectives by 2047. He stressed that India's burgeoning economy and its young population are crucial to achieving these goals.

Addressing India-US ties, Rijiju advised on measured communication, emphasizing that talking excessively can harm diplomatic relations. The discussion highlighted various geopolitical challenges, including digital warfare, as part of a comprehensive dialogue on India's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)