Election Upset: D66 Emerges Victorious in Dutch Elections

Dutch political landscape sees a significant shift as the centrist party D66, under the leadership of Rob Jetten, wins the general election, poised to form the next government. According to the ANP, D66 outperformed the far-right Freedom Party led by Geert Wilders.

Jetten declared victory on Friday, emphasizing the voters' desire for cooperation across the political spectrum to address pressing issues such as housing, migration, climate change, and the economy. Despite Jetten's call for unity, Wilders refused to concede, alleging voter fraud without evidence.

To achieve a majority in the 150-seat parliament, D66 seeks coalition partners. The official election outcome will be confirmed on Monday, with party leaders set to deliberate on coalition formation the following Tuesday.