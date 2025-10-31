Left Menu

Election Upset: D66 Emerges Victorious in Dutch Elections

The centrist party D66, led by Rob Jetten, secured the most votes in the Dutch general election, positioning Jetten to become the youngest prime minister. Geert Wilders' PVV was defeated, although he denies conceding. Jetten anticipates uniting parties to address key national issues through a coalition government.

Updated: 31-10-2025 21:41 IST
Dutch political landscape sees a significant shift as the centrist party D66, under the leadership of Rob Jetten, wins the general election, poised to form the next government. According to the ANP, D66 outperformed the far-right Freedom Party led by Geert Wilders.

Jetten declared victory on Friday, emphasizing the voters' desire for cooperation across the political spectrum to address pressing issues such as housing, migration, climate change, and the economy. Despite Jetten's call for unity, Wilders refused to concede, alleging voter fraud without evidence.

To achieve a majority in the 150-seat parliament, D66 seeks coalition partners. The official election outcome will be confirmed on Monday, with party leaders set to deliberate on coalition formation the following Tuesday.

