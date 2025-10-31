Left Menu

Raid Controversy in Nuapada Sparks Political Tensions

Tensions rise in Nuapada as officials raid BJD leader Priti Ranjan Gharai's residence. The raid, conducted in presence of a magistrate, led to a confrontation with BJD workers. Allegations suggest misuse of administrative powers favoring the BJP. Parties demand accountability amid allegations of election misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuapada | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions escalated in Nuapada after a raid on the rented residence of BJD senior general secretary Priti Ranjan Gharai, stirring anger among party supporters. The raid, conducted by officials with a magistrate, was meant to investigate allegations of undisclosed cash being stored at the property.

BJD leaders criticized the operation, claiming it lacked a search warrant and was unfairly advantageous to the ruling BJP. They accused local officials of carrying out politically motivated actions without proper documentation, fueling resentment within the BJD ranks.

The incident added to existing tensions as it followed similar searches at the Congress office, intensifying scrutiny on local enforcement's neutrality during the by-election. BJD leaders are demanding accountability from the Nuapada district collector and superintendent of police, alleging partisanship that aims to undermine fair electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

