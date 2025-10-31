Left Menu

Moldova's New Leadership: Aiming for EU Integration Amidst Challenges

Moldova's parliament has appointed Alexandru Munteanu as the new prime minister to guide the country's efforts to join the EU. Following a September election victory, Munteanu faces economic challenges and the task of reintegrating the pro-Russian Transdniestria region as part of the EU bid.

Moldova's parliament appointed Alexandru Munteanu as the new prime minister on Friday, a strategic move as the nation seeks to align more closely with the European Union and distance itself from Russian influence.

Munteanu, a seasoned economist aged 61, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at the World Bank, even though he is a newcomer to political spheres. His appointment follows a decisive victory by President Maia Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) in the September elections, where the party defeated its Russia-aligned opposition.

The roadmap ahead is fraught with challenges, including tackling economic issues exacerbated by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Munteanu has outlined priorities focusing on EU integration, economic growth, and peace, while also addressing the unresolved status of the Transdniestria region, which remains a critical aspect of Moldova's EU ambitions.

