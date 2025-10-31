Shifting Sands: US Foreign Policy Moves from Regime Change to Stability

In a landmark address at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Tulsi Gabbard, former Congresswoman, underscored the United States' shift from regime change to a focus on economic prosperity and regional stability under former President Donald Trump.

The move, replacing traditional goals of human rights and democracy promotion, includes securing a ceasefire in Gaza and a strategic approach toward Iran's nuclear activities. Gabbard, reflecting Trump's policy changes, critiqued past US foreign interventions as counterproductive.

Despite these strategic shifts, Gabbard acknowledged the challenging road ahead, with pressing issues like the fragile Gaza ceasefire and Iran's nuclear ambitions. Her comments come amid a domestic backdrop of a US government shutdown and controversies surrounding press freedoms at the summit.