South Korea's Diplomacy Stride: Aiming for Peace

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the United States' critical role in managing relations with North Korea. While China and Russia are also influential, Lee aims to involve U.S. President Donald Trump as a 'peacemaker' to foster peace on the Korean peninsula.

Updated: 01-11-2025 09:55 IST
In a recent statement, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung underscored the United States' pivotal role in shaping South Korea's diplomatic engagements with neighboring North Korea. While acknowledging the influences of China and Russia, Lee highlighted the strategic importance of U.S. involvement.

Speaking at an Asia-Pacific forum, President Lee conveyed his aspirations to support U.S. President Donald Trump in his potential role as a 'peacemaker' on the Korean peninsula. This reflects South Korea's commitment to fostering stability through collaborative international efforts.

As tensions fluctuate in the region, Lee's remarks signal a strategic posture aimed at leveraging global partnerships to ensure peace and security across the peninsula, essentially emphasizing the U.S. as a cornerstone of this diplomatic endeavor.

