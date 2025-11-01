Left Menu

Political Allegations Amid Cultural Mourning: A Tale of Controversy in Assam

Amid the release of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg's last film, Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress president Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent.' Gogoi refuted, questioning Sarma's leadership fitness. The controversy overshadowed emotional tributes to Garg, who passed away recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-11-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 11:09 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm brewed in Assam as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi of being a 'Pakistani agent.' The allegations coincide with the release of 'Roi Roi Binale,' the last film by beloved singer Zubeen Garg, who recently passed away.

Gogoi countered by criticizing Sarma's leadership, suggesting that his sensational claims reflect a desperate attempt to retain power. This political fracas has drawn attention away from the public mourning and admiration for Garg, whose sudden death shocked and saddened many.

While Sarma's allegations continue to spark debate, the public remains focused on honoring Garg's legacy, as audiences flock to his final cinematic performance, capturing the essence of Assamese culture and emotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

