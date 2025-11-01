Diplomatic Chords at APEC: Taiwan's Lin Hsin-i Meets U.S. Treasury for Semiconductor Talks

In a significant diplomatic engagement at the APEC summit in South Korea, Taiwan's representative, Lin Hsin-i, held a crucial dialogue with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The pair focused on enhancing supply chain security and advancing the semiconductor sector, pivotal areas for global economic stability.

Lin disclosed that the discussion, spanning 40 minutes, involved sharing insights into Taiwan's legendary chip industry development, which captivated Bessent's interest. The meeting also touched upon reducing the 20% tariff on Taiwanese exports to the U.S., barring semiconductors.

Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the U.S. remains its critical ally and arms supplier. The engagement at APEC underscores Taiwan's instrumental role in technological and economic spheres amidst regional geopolitical tensions.