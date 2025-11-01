Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes 'Fake Nationalism' and Divisive Politics in Bihar
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the NDA government of using divisive politics and fake nationalism to win elections, during her rally in Begusarai. She criticized BJP's electoral roll revisions in Bihar and highlighted the lack of development despite the state's contributions to national growth.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fiercely criticized the ruling NDA government, accusing it of resorting to divisive politics and propagating 'fake nationalism' to secure electoral victories. She voiced these concerns during her inaugural rally in Begusarai, amidst the ongoing Bihar elections.
Vadra particularly targeted the BJP for the recent special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that the removal of voters' names breaches democratic rights. She argued that the BJP is attempting to divert attention from substantive issues like unemployment and migration by focusing on misleading narratives.
Furthermore, Vadra pointed to rampant privatization and suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi favors corporate allies by transferring control of major public sector units to them. She urged the public not to be swayed by the promises of the current government, stating that Bihar's potential remains unfulfilled due to political machinations.
