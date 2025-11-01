Dhinakaran Criticizes AIADMK's Leadership Choices Amidst Political Turmoil

T T V Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, has openly criticized the AIADMK leadership for removing K A Sengottaiyan over claims of anti-party activities. The move, he argues, could lead to significant political repercussions for the principal opposition party.

Dhinakaran, who himself was expelled from the AIADMK, stated that Edappadi K Palaniswami lacked the qualifications to dismiss Sengottaiyan, predicting a setback for Palaniswami in the 2026 assembly elections. He emphasized that voters in South Tamil Nadu would respond to Palaniswami's leadership in the upcoming elections.

On October 31, Sengottaiyan met with other expelled leaders, including O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala, during an event in Ramanathapuram district. Following this gathering which advocated for the re-induction of expelled leaders into the AIADMK, the party announced Sengottaiyan's expulsion for actions deemed detrimental to its reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)