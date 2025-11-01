Left Menu

Dhinakaran Criticizes AIADMK's Leadership Choices Amidst Political Turmoil

T T V Dhinakaran criticized the AIADMK for expelling K A Sengottaiyan. He questioned Edappadi K Palaniswami's authority and predicted a setback in the 2026 elections. Following Sengottaiyan's meeting with expelled leaders, AIADMK announced his expulsion, citing anti-party activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:17 IST
Dhinakaran Criticizes AIADMK's Leadership Choices Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

T T V Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, has openly criticized the AIADMK leadership for removing K A Sengottaiyan over claims of anti-party activities. The move, he argues, could lead to significant political repercussions for the principal opposition party.

Dhinakaran, who himself was expelled from the AIADMK, stated that Edappadi K Palaniswami lacked the qualifications to dismiss Sengottaiyan, predicting a setback for Palaniswami in the 2026 assembly elections. He emphasized that voters in South Tamil Nadu would respond to Palaniswami's leadership in the upcoming elections.

On October 31, Sengottaiyan met with other expelled leaders, including O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala, during an event in Ramanathapuram district. Following this gathering which advocated for the re-induction of expelled leaders into the AIADMK, the party announced Sengottaiyan's expulsion for actions deemed detrimental to its reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025