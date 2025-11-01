Left Menu

Syrian President to Visit Washington: Fostering Coalition Against ISIS

U.S. Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, announced that President Ahmed Sharaa of Syria might visit Washington soon. The objective is to include Syria in the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, as discussed during the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, a prominent security conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

United States Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, announced on Saturday the anticipated visit of Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa to Washington. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, a key global security conference.

Barrack expressed optimism that Syria would join the U.S.-led coalition in combating the Islamic State. This potential cooperation was highlighted as a significant point of discussion during the conference, indicating strengthening ties between the two nations in the fight against terrorism.

The Manama Dialogue serves as a significant diplomatic platform for international security discussions, and Barrack's statement suggests the potential for an emerging alliance in the Middle East, further altering geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

