Supreme Court Presses for Special Court in ISIS Case
The Supreme Court has urged the Centre and Delhi government to establish a special court for a speedy trial in a 2021 case involving ISIS-linked activities. The accused, Md. Heydaitullah, allegedly used online platforms to promote ISIS ideology in India. The case calls for the examination of 125 witnesses.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and Delhi government to consider establishing a special court for an expedited trial in a 2021 case involving ISIS-related activities. The case, investigated by the National Investigation Agency, focuses on Md. Heydaitullah's alleged online propagation of ISIS ideology.
Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasized that protracted delays in trial proceedings pave the way for legitimate challenges by accused persons held in custody without trial. The court directed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to update it within a week on the progress of setting up the court needed to handle 125 witnesses.
The Supreme Court has previously criticized state authorities for not creating necessary courts under special statutes, leading to potential bail grants due to trial delays. In Heydaitullah's case, he is accused of advocating violent jihad and transferring funds for ISIS, which the courts adjudged grounds for denying bail under the UAPA.
