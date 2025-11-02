Rahul Gandhi Calls for Immediate Action as Cyclone Montha Wreaks Havoc in Andhra Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has voiced serious concerns over the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Montha in Andhra Pradesh, describing the situation as one of severe distress for affected districts. He urged immediate action from both state and central governments to mitigate the impact.

Gandhi expressed sympathy for farmers whose exhaustive efforts across months were erased overnight, emphasizing the profound human and economic toll. 'It's heartbreaking to see our farmers lose their entire crop overnight,' he stated in a message posted on X.

The destruction spans 1.38 lakh hectares of agricultural land, impacting 1.74 lakh farmers with losses estimated at Rs 829 crore. A preliminary report submitted by the Andhra Pradesh government to the Center pegged total losses at Rs 5,244 crore, underscoring the widespread devastation caused by the cyclone.

