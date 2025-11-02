Trump's Urgent Military Threats to Nigeria: Religious Tensions Rise

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a call to the Defense Department for potential rapid military intervention in Nigeria. The move is a response to alleged killings of Christians in the West African country. Trump has warned that all U.S. aid to Nigeria will be suspended immediately if action isn't taken to curb Islamic extremist violence. In a post on Truth Social, he described Nigeria as a "disgraced country" requiring swift and forceful intervention if it fails to address the issue internally.

The Nigerian government, in contrast, has dismissed the accusations, emphasizing its continued commitment to religious freedom and combating violent extremism. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has refuted claims of religious intolerance, asserting efforts to safeguard beliefs of all Nigerians. Additionally, Nigeria's Foreign Ministry has called for sustaining ties with the U.S., advocating national diversity as a key strength. This stance comes amid Trump's reclassification of Nigeria on a list of "Countries of Particular Concern" after President Joe Biden's removal of it in 2021.

Nigeria, a nation with a diverse religious population and complex historical tensions, is challenged by groups like Boko Haram in its northeastern region. While violent clashes have periodically erupted, especially over scarce resources, the longstanding coexistence among over 200 ethnic groups remains a point of pride. Trump's recent threats, however, focused on Christian persecution, highlighting the need for Congressional investigation and potential policy actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)