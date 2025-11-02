Left Menu

Trump's Urgent Military Threats to Nigeria: Religious Tensions Rise

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for military action in Nigeria over reported killings of Christians. Announcing on Truth Social, he threatened to halt aid and demanded a crackdown on Islamic extremists. Nigerian leaders have defended their country's efforts to ensure religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 04:31 IST
Trump's Urgent Military Threats to Nigeria: Religious Tensions Rise
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a call to the Defense Department for potential rapid military intervention in Nigeria. The move is a response to alleged killings of Christians in the West African country. Trump has warned that all U.S. aid to Nigeria will be suspended immediately if action isn't taken to curb Islamic extremist violence. In a post on Truth Social, he described Nigeria as a "disgraced country" requiring swift and forceful intervention if it fails to address the issue internally.

The Nigerian government, in contrast, has dismissed the accusations, emphasizing its continued commitment to religious freedom and combating violent extremism. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has refuted claims of religious intolerance, asserting efforts to safeguard beliefs of all Nigerians. Additionally, Nigeria's Foreign Ministry has called for sustaining ties with the U.S., advocating national diversity as a key strength. This stance comes amid Trump's reclassification of Nigeria on a list of "Countries of Particular Concern" after President Joe Biden's removal of it in 2021.

Nigeria, a nation with a diverse religious population and complex historical tensions, is challenged by groups like Boko Haram in its northeastern region. While violent clashes have periodically erupted, especially over scarce resources, the longstanding coexistence among over 200 ethnic groups remains a point of pride. Trump's recent threats, however, focused on Christian persecution, highlighting the need for Congressional investigation and potential policy actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025