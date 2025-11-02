Left Menu

Trump Threatens Military Action Against Nigeria Over Christian Persecution

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced potential military intervention in Nigeria due to alleged persecution of Christians by radical Islamists. Trump warned of halting U.S. aid to Nigeria and re-added it to a religious freedom watchlist. Nigeria's government rejects the characterization of religious intolerance.

Trump Threatens Military Action Against Nigeria Over Christian Persecution

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested military action against Nigeria if the nation fails to address alleged persecution of Christians by radical Islamists. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump warned of ceasing aid to Nigeria and labeled it a 'disgraced country.' The threat followed Nigeria's re-designation on a U.S. religious freedom watchlist.

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has refuted claims of religious intolerance and emphasized efforts to protect religious freedom, citing constitutional guarantees. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Foreign Ministry expressed hope for continued U.S. alliance and commitment to countering violent extremism.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the White House have not immediately commented on Trump's remarks, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed preparations for action. Trump's declarations have sparked debate over international religious persecution and U.S. foreign policy responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

