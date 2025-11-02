Tanzania in Turmoil: Election Protests Erupt Nationwide

In Tanzania, a political storm has erupted following the controversial re-election of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Her commanding victory is being challenged by the opposition party CHADEMA, leading to deadly protests throughout the nation.

The opposition claims the election was rigged and that their exclusion from the process rendered the results illegitimate. These accusations have ignited tensions, with demonstrators facing heavy-handed responses from security forces.

The government remains firm, dismissing the opposition's allegations and enforcing stringent measures such as curfews and internet restrictions to maintain order. The unrest has disrupted international travel and economic activities at key ports, worsening the situation further.