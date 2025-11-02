Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi: 'Remote-Controlled by Big Business'

In a fiery speech on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leveled strong accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at an election rally in Begusarai, Bihar, Gandhi asserted that Modi was not only 'scared' of former US President Donald Trump but also 'remote-controlled' by big business tycoons.

He criticized Modi's governance, highlighting policies like GST and demonetization as decisions that allegedly harmed small businesses while benefiting larger corporations. Gandhi emphasized the need to promote local industries, envisioning a shift from 'Made in China' to 'Made in Bihar'.

The Congress leader accused Modi of diverting youth attention towards entertainment to avoid addressing unemployment. Gandhi pledged that, if voted into power, his party would form an inclusive government catering to all communities rather than specific castes.

(With inputs from agencies.)