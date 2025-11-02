Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Ahead of Bihar Polls, Advocates for Change

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP's lack of focus on employment, attributing it to migration issues, and supports Tejashwi Yadav's candidacy for Bihar CM. He promises improved job opportunities and social benefits if elected, while questioning the state of law and security under BJP's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:18 IST
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Bihar approaches its assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of neglecting employment issues, a key factor driving migration from the state. Yadav was campaigning for RJD leader Khesari Lal Yadav in Chapra.

He challenged the BJP's achievements, highlighting that the employment crisis and migration woes stemmed from the party's negligence. Citing his own accomplishments, such as the Expressway project, Yadav questioned the BJP's infrastructure projects and criticized its role in inflation and unemployment. He projected Tejashwi Yadav as the solution, promising social benefits if he becomes the Chief Minister.

Yadav questioned the law and order situation under BJP's rule, pointing to a recent murder in Mokama despite heavy security. He urged Biharis to vote for change and prosperity, advocating for fresh leadership under Tejashwi Yadav to ensure better job prospects and social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

