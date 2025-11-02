Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Chess: Shivakumar's CM Aspirations and the 'November Revolution'

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan dismissed rumors of a 'November revolution,' confirming CM Siddaramaiah's tenure until 2028 before Deputy CM D K Shivakumar assumes the role. Despite speculation about a power-sharing agreement, Khan attributes these discussions to BJP misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:38 IST
Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has dismissed ongoing speculation about a change in the state's leadership dubbed the 'November revolution.'

He confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain in his position until 2028, after which Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is expected to take over.

Khan attributed the discussions to misinformation, mainly propagated by the BJP to cover their internal conflicts.

