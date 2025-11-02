AIADMK Infighting: The Political Drama Unfolds

Amidst growing tensions within AIADMK, senior leader R B Udhayakumar has launched a scathing attack on expelled leader and former minister K A Sengottaiyan. Describing Sengottaiyan as 'inconsistent and self-serving,' Udhayakumar accuses him of scrambling to maintain political relevance.

In a social media statement, Udhayakumar pointed out Sengottaiyan's conflicting statements—initially accepting his expulsion but later expressing distress and vowing a legal battle. 'The cat is now out of the bag,' Udhayakumar remarked, alleging that Sengottaiyan's recent actions are purely out of self-interest.

The controversy has escalated following Sengottaiyan's remarks against AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Sengottaiyan accused Palaniswami of being a 'real traitor' amid their ongoing political rift. This internal discord highlights the challenges facing AIADMK as it grapples with leadership disputes.