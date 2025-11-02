AIADMK Infighting: The Political Drama Unfolds
Senior AIADMK leader R B Udhayakumar criticizes expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan for being self-serving and inconsistent. Udhayakumar claims Sengottaiyan's legal pursuits are driven by self-interest. Sengottaiyan retorts by questioning AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's integrity, following disciplinary action against him for aligning with ousted opposition leaders.
- Country:
- India
Amidst growing tensions within AIADMK, senior leader R B Udhayakumar has launched a scathing attack on expelled leader and former minister K A Sengottaiyan. Describing Sengottaiyan as 'inconsistent and self-serving,' Udhayakumar accuses him of scrambling to maintain political relevance.
In a social media statement, Udhayakumar pointed out Sengottaiyan's conflicting statements—initially accepting his expulsion but later expressing distress and vowing a legal battle. 'The cat is now out of the bag,' Udhayakumar remarked, alleging that Sengottaiyan's recent actions are purely out of self-interest.
The controversy has escalated following Sengottaiyan's remarks against AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Sengottaiyan accused Palaniswami of being a 'real traitor' amid their ongoing political rift. This internal discord highlights the challenges facing AIADMK as it grapples with leadership disputes.
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- Udhayakumar
- Sengottaiyan
- Palaniswami
- expulsion
- political
- legal
- betrayal
- Kodanad
- murder case
ALSO READ
Political Maneuvering: Rally, Controversies, and Allegations in Indian Politics
Political Tensions Surge as Bihar Heads to Polls
Political Allegations and Rising Tensions in Nuapada
Swift Action Thwarts Illegal Forest Encroachment in Kalwa
Controversial 'The Taj Story' Hits Cinemas Amid Legal and Political Debates