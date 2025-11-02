Congress Aims to Reclaim Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

The Congress party, determined to reclaim control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the upcoming local body elections, unveiled its initial list of candidates, which prominently features former MLA K S Sabarinadhan.

Announced by senior leader K Muraleedharan, the Congress intends to regain its political footing in the Corporation, having previously fallen to third place behind the LDF and BJP.

Muraleedharan outlined plans for a vehicle rally from November 3, focusing on corruption issues and advocating for leadership change. The candidate list, a mix of seasoned leaders and fresh faces, currently numbers 48, with more names pending coordination with UDF partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)