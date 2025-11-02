Controversy Unfolds Over NCW's Involvement in BJP's Health Camp

A political controversy has erupted in West Bengal, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the National Commission for Women (NCW) of having a nexus with the BJP. This comes after an NCW member attended a health camp organized by BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

The camp, which took place in Sonachura in the Nandigram-I block, attracted hundreds of villagers seeking medical check-ups and consultations. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh expressed concerns over the presence of NCW member Archana Majumdar, suggesting her attendance highlighted a close proximity between the NCW and the BJP.

Responding to the allegations, Majumdar defended her presence, stating she attended in her capacity as a practicing physician. She criticized the TMC for politicizing a humanitarian effort aimed at aiding the community and called out the TMC for undermining the NCW's work for women's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)