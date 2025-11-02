Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over NCW's Involvement in BJP's Health Camp

The Trinamool Congress accused the National Commission for Women of colluding with the BJP after an NCW member attended a health camp organized by BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. The TMC claimed that the presence of the NCW at the event highlighted its alleged proximity to the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:40 IST
Controversy Unfolds Over NCW's Involvement in BJP's Health Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political controversy has erupted in West Bengal, as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the National Commission for Women (NCW) of having a nexus with the BJP. This comes after an NCW member attended a health camp organized by BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

The camp, which took place in Sonachura in the Nandigram-I block, attracted hundreds of villagers seeking medical check-ups and consultations. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh expressed concerns over the presence of NCW member Archana Majumdar, suggesting her attendance highlighted a close proximity between the NCW and the BJP.

Responding to the allegations, Majumdar defended her presence, stating she attended in her capacity as a practicing physician. She criticized the TMC for politicizing a humanitarian effort aimed at aiding the community and called out the TMC for undermining the NCW's work for women's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025