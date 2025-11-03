Nuclear Testing Resurfaces: A New Era of Strategic Evaluations

The announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump to recommence nuclear weapons testing has been clarified by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who emphasized that these tests would not involve actual nuclear detonations. Speaking on Fox News, Wright described the tests as 'system tests' involving non-critical explosions.

Wright explained that before his summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Trump instructed immediate military action to restart nuclear weapons testing processes after a 33-year pause. The tests aim to ensure that new nuclear weapon systems surpass the performance of older models.

Wright provided historical context, noting that the U.S. had conducted nuclear explosions during the Cold War. However, advances in scientific and computational technology now allow the simulation of nuclear explosions with high precision. These simulations play a critical role in adapting and improving bomb designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)