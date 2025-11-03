Trump's Stand on Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine

President Donald Trump has made it clear that the provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is not under serious consideration. His remarks were made during a conversation with the press aboard Air Force One.

This statement comes amid ongoing discussions about military support to Ukraine, emphasizing that the transfer of such advanced military capability remains off the table for now.

Trump's succinct response came in answer to a direct query from a reporter, affirming that the decision to withhold these missiles is deliberate.

(With inputs from agencies.)