Left Menu

Trump's Stand on Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is not seriously considering providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles. When questioned by a reporter on Air Force One about the potential transfer of these weapons to Ukraine, Trump replied that it was not a current consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 05:00 IST
Trump's Stand on Tomahawk Missiles for Ukraine

President Donald Trump has made it clear that the provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is not under serious consideration. His remarks were made during a conversation with the press aboard Air Force One.

This statement comes amid ongoing discussions about military support to Ukraine, emphasizing that the transfer of such advanced military capability remains off the table for now.

Trump's succinct response came in answer to a direct query from a reporter, affirming that the decision to withhold these missiles is deliberate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025