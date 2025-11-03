Global Unrest: From Middle East Tensions to European Heritage Returns

A tense geopolitical climate persists as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Lebanon about Hezbollah's rearmament. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's right to self-defense if Lebanon fails to disarm Hezbollah, highlighting ongoing regional tensions, particularly under last year's ceasefire agreement.

In Europe, a Ukrainian drone strike targeted and damaged a vital Russian oil port in the Black Sea. This offensive forms part of Ukraine's strategy to weaken Russia's war finances by compromising its energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in cultural affairs, the Netherlands plans to return a 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt. Believed to have been illegally exported amid the Arab Spring, this artefact will soon be back in its rightful cultural and historical context, illustrating the complex nature of international art restitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)