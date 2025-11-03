Left Menu

Bihar Awaits: A Political Balancing Act as Assembly Elections Loom

As Bihar gears up for assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is at the forefront, with the INDIA bloc confident of victory. Challenges persist, highlighted by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, who criticizes the lack of opportunities for youth. The elections will feature a contest between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:35 IST
RJD leader Mukesh Raushan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Bihar Assembly Elections imminent, political tensions escalate as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its allies gear up for a significant contest. RJD leader Mukesh Raushan relayed that Tejashwi Yadav considers the party akin to family, emphasizing loyalty and unity among its members.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi has expressed strong confidence in the INDIA bloc's success, signaling a potential shift in power. Meanwhile, his focus remains on mobilizing support at the grassroots and ensuring a robust campaign against the opposition.

The election stage is set for a showdown between the current National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, however, has targeted RJD's Tejashwi Yadav over the struggles faced by youths, who are compelled to migrate due to limited opportunities in their regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

