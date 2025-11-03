Modi Accuses RJD of Hindering Bihar's Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for hampering development projects in Bihar, alleging the party pressured the Congress-led UPA government in retaliation for its 2005 electoral ousting. Speaking at a rally in Saharsa, Modi claimed the Congress reluctantly endorsed Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate under duress from the RJD.

Modi highlighted several points, including RJD's inability to empathize with the people of Kosi, whose plights were eased by the Kosi Mahasetu bridge. He accused the RJD-Congress coalition of leniency towards infiltrators and neglecting significant religious sites and festivals. The Prime Minister referenced Bihar's glorious historical role of women and recent achievements by Indian daughters in sports.

Furthermore, Modi criticized the erstwhile RJD regime for fostering lawlessness and recounted Congress's failure in delivering on its promises for Nalanda University. He expressed gratitude towards Bihar by showcasing 'makhana', a local specialty, as part of Indian cultural pride on international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)