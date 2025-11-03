Left Menu

Modi Accuses RJD of Hindering Bihar's Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the RJD of stalling Bihar's development projects aimed at avenging its 2005 power loss. He highlighted NDA's commitment to development, criticized RJD's policy on infiltrators and religious festivals, and recounted Congress's inadequacies in Nalanda's university funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharsa | Updated: 03-11-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 14:42 IST
Modi Accuses RJD of Hindering Bihar's Progress
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for hampering development projects in Bihar, alleging the party pressured the Congress-led UPA government in retaliation for its 2005 electoral ousting. Speaking at a rally in Saharsa, Modi claimed the Congress reluctantly endorsed Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate under duress from the RJD.

Modi highlighted several points, including RJD's inability to empathize with the people of Kosi, whose plights were eased by the Kosi Mahasetu bridge. He accused the RJD-Congress coalition of leniency towards infiltrators and neglecting significant religious sites and festivals. The Prime Minister referenced Bihar's glorious historical role of women and recent achievements by Indian daughters in sports.

Furthermore, Modi criticized the erstwhile RJD regime for fostering lawlessness and recounted Congress's failure in delivering on its promises for Nalanda University. He expressed gratitude towards Bihar by showcasing 'makhana', a local specialty, as part of Indian cultural pride on international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025