Resurgence of 'Darbar Move' Marks Unity in Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was warmly welcomed as the historic 'Darbar Move' tradition resumed after four years. This practice, which involves shifting the capital between Srinagar and Jammu, holds cultural significance. Its revival is expected to boost economic and social unity in the region.
Amidst joyous scenes, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was enthusiastically greeted by the public as the historic 'Darbar Move' tradition resumed this week after a four-year hiatus.
The 'Darbar Move', a tradition involving the seasonal shift of the J&K capital from Srinagar to Jammu, was reinstated by Abdullah, fulfilling a major election promise. This move has brought significant relief to the local business community and is seen as a step toward unity between the two regions.
Critics of the move argue that financial savings were lost, yet supporters emphasize the cultural and economic benefits. The restoration of the tradition is hailed as a unifying force by Abdullah and other local leaders, expected to foster cultural and economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.
