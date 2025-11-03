Government Shutdown Amplifies Struggles for Court-Appointed Defense Lawyers

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown is intensifying financial difficulties for private attorneys tasked with defending indigent federal criminal defendants. These lawyers, often serving on court-appointed panels, have faced halted payments, raising concerns about effective legal counsel for defendants.

About 12,000 private lawyers nationwide offer legal services to defendants without financial means to hire an attorney. Their compensation under the Criminal Justice Act ceased in early July, aggravated by the shutdown's lengthy duration, now tying the record for the longest in U.S. history. Courts continue to hear cases, but delays in compensation are forcing many lawyers to reconsider their caseloads.

The funding shortfall endangers the representation of indigent defendants, a right upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in Gideon v. Wainwright. If unresolved, public defenders, already working without pay, may struggle to provide crucial legal assistance. This funding crisis further highlights the widespread impact of the federal shutdown on essential services across the nation.

