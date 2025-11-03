Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes RJD for 'Anti-Development' Stance Amid Election Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of being anti-development during an election rally in Bihar. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA for fostering progress. Modi also criticized RJD and Congress for their past misrule and stressed the importance of preventing infiltrators.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during an election campaign in Katihar, Bihar, on Monday. Modi accused the party of having an 'anti-development' history, highlighting a perceived lack of infrastructure during its rule, including roads and electricity.

Modi extolled Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for ushering in an era of 'sushasan' or good governance. He credited the current administration with bringing significant advancements like Vande Bharat trains and expressways, contrasting it with the despair seen during what he referred to as the 'Jungle Raj' era.

In a separate rally in Saharsa, Modi targeted the RJD and Congress, alleging that misrule and corruption were their hallmarks. He accused the opposition of prioritizing infiltrators over citizens and urged voters to reject this narrative for Bihar's future. The Bihar assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11, with results announced on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

