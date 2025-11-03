Left Menu

Nations Deliberate UN Stabilisation Force in Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Discussions continue among countries on a United Nations stabilisation force in Gaza as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized a post-war framework involving Palestinian governance and security after a collaborative meeting with several nations in Istanbul.

A United Nations-mandated stabilisation force in Gaza is under international discussion as countries navigate a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted that nations will determine the deployment of soldiers in adherence to this mandate.

During an assembly in Istanbul that involved Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Turkey, Fidan expressed Turkey's interest in establishing a post-war framework for Gaza. This framework aims to have Palestinians maintain their region's governance and security.

Fidan's remarks underscore the collaborative approach being undertaken by these nations to ensure a sustainable and locally governed peace scenario in Gaza.

