Madhya Pradesh Farmers Face Procurement Policy Uncertainty

The Congress has criticized the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to change the procurement process of wheat and paddy from farmers. They argue that outsourcing procurement to the Food Corporation of India will negatively impact farmers, who may have to sell their produce at lower prices.

  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the Mohan Yadav-led government in Madhya Pradesh, alleging a withdrawal from the essential process of procuring wheat and paddy from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). This move, it claims, is detrimental to farmers who rely heavily on this policy.

The BJP government in the state, discussing a heavy debt burden, has reportedly asked the Centre to take over procurement through the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Key Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Jitu Patwari, and Umang Singhar, have vehemently opposed this plan, citing potential adverse effects on farmers' earnings.

Amidst this political turmoil, farmers are held in anticipation over the state's procurement plans. The opposition stresses that the government's inaction contradicts promises made during the 2023 assembly elections, further exacerbating farmers' economic challenges.

