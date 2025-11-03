Pakistan Dismisses Allegations of Facilitating US Drone Attacks From Its Soil

Pakistan has firmly rejected claims by the Afghan Taliban that US drones are launching attacks on Afghanistan from Pakistani soil. This strong denial came from Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during a media briefing.

The military spokesperson provided insights into ongoing discussions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, asserting that their talks primarily revolve around addressing terrorism. It was highlighted that Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been using Afghan territory for hostile actions against Pakistan, prompting these dialogues.

Chaudhry further revealed concerns over potential provocations from India, alleging that India could fabricate a military operation at sea to project false terrorist threats. He emphasized that Pakistan remains vigilant and ready for any such developments.

