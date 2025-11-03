Yogi Adityanath Accuses Mahagathbandhan of Colluding with Mafia and Ignoring Development in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fiercely accused the Mahagathbandhan of facilitating Bangladeshi infiltrators to stir unrest during previous administrations in Bihar. His remarks came as he addressed a public gathering in Digha.

Adityanath alleged that the same forces responsible for societal divisions along caste lines and internal strife have regrouped under the Mahagathbandhan's banner. He criticized the alliance between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress for destroying Bihar's identity, noting derogatory labels used for former state officials and claiming it birthed societal decay.

At a separate rally in Keoti, Adityanath likened leaders Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav to Gandhi's three monkeys, asserting they were oblivious to development and colluded with mafias, harming state security. Bihar is set to undergo elections in two phases, with results due in mid-November.

(With inputs from agencies.)