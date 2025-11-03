Left Menu

Tanzania's President Hassan Pledges Progress After Election Unrest

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in for her first elected term amid controversy over alleged electoral rigging and deadly protests. Despite claims of ballot manipulation by opponents, Hassan was declared the election winner with an overwhelming majority. She condemned the protests and emphasized unity and moving forward.

Updated: 03-11-2025 21:13 IST
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan took the oath for her first elected term, following disputed elections that sparked deadly protests. The opposition alleged vote rigging, with Hassan securing nearly 98% of the vote. While the government dismissed high casualty claims, Hassan acknowledged some fatalities without specific figures.

Observers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) noted that voters lacked a genuine opportunity to express their democratic preferences, citing opposition restrictions and reports of ballot stuffing. Yet, the Tanzanian government affirmed the electoral process was fair, and Internet services, previously restricted on election day, began to normalize.

President Hassan, one of Africa's few female heads of state, emphasized building unity and condemned the protests as violent. Although Internet access is improving, the commercial capital remains under heavy security as the government prepares for regular business activities to resume.

