Empowering Women in Bihar: Modi's Campaign Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the Bihar assembly election campaign nears its decisive first phase. His interaction forms part of the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative, which aims to galvanize grassroots support.

In a social media post shared on X, Modi lauded the efforts of women in Bihar, acknowledging their extraordinary energy and commitment to ensuring a BJP-NDA victory. He emphasized the pivotal role women play in strengthening democracy through active participation in the election process.

The strategic engagement will occur on November 4, at 3.30 pm, under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot - Mahila Samvad' program. Additionally, a monetary scheme to promote entrepreneurship saw Rs 10,000 transferred to 25 lakh women's bank accounts, coinciding with the elections set for November 6.

