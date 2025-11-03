Left Menu

Empowering Women in Bihar: Modi's Campaign Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to engage with women workers of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar, emphasizing the role of women's power in the upcoming elections. Under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative, the interaction aims to bolster support as the first phase of assembly elections approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:15 IST
Empowering Women in Bihar: Modi's Campaign Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the Bihar assembly election campaign nears its decisive first phase. His interaction forms part of the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative, which aims to galvanize grassroots support.

In a social media post shared on X, Modi lauded the efforts of women in Bihar, acknowledging their extraordinary energy and commitment to ensuring a BJP-NDA victory. He emphasized the pivotal role women play in strengthening democracy through active participation in the election process.

The strategic engagement will occur on November 4, at 3.30 pm, under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot - Mahila Samvad' program. Additionally, a monetary scheme to promote entrepreneurship saw Rs 10,000 transferred to 25 lakh women's bank accounts, coinciding with the elections set for November 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025