Khaleda Zia's BNP Prepares for Bangladesh Election Amidst Historical Rivalries

Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced candidates for the upcoming national elections, signaling a strategic move amidst political turbulence. BNP is presenting nominees in 237 constituencies, with Zia contesting in three. Party dynamics, historical rivalries, and party leadership under Zia and her son Tarique Rahman play crucial roles in approaching the elections.

Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has unveiled its lineup of candidates for the anticipated February national elections. The announcement marks a crucial phase in the party's political strategy, amidst an era of historical rivalries and evolving party dynamics.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir proclaimed the contenders for 237 out of the 300 parliamentary seats, with the 80-year-old party chairperson Zia vying for three of them. Her son, Tarique Rahman, who has been self-exiled, will be a candidate in one constituency.

Rahman, participating virtually, emphasized the need to support candidates from other democratic parties that allied with BNP against the Awami League. The political scene is intensely influenced by entrenched historical disputes, notably the rivalry between Zia and the now-deposed Awami League leader, Sheikh Hasina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

