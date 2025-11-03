Amar Patnaik's Leap to BJP: A Quest for National Service

In a major political shift on Monday, Amar Patnaik, a leading figure in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha. His departure signals burgeoning internal discord within the BJD, primarily around the issue of freedom of speech.

Patnaik, formerly a critical voice and member of the BJD's think-tank, accused the regional party of stifling dissent and claimed that the BJP presented a platform for independent thinking. This move comes just days before the crucial Nuapada by-election, intensifying political contests in the state.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, welcomed Patnaik, emphasizing that the BJP offers a more liberating environment to its members. In this significant prelude to the approaching elections, Patnaik's switch could have wider implications for both state and national politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)