Telangana CM Reddy to Fast-Track SLBC Tunnel Project Amidst Political Criticism

Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy vows to complete the ambitious 40 km SLBC Tunnel project and provide relief to affected residents. He criticizes the previous government's inaction and asserts the new administration's commitment to revitalizing the plan with a Rs 4600 crore investment to enhance irrigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:06 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his government's commitment to completing the world's largest 40 km SLBC Tunnel project, emphasizing plans to provide compensation and address grievances of affected communities in Marlapadu, Keshya Tanda, and Nakkalagandi.

With an estimated cost of Rs 4600 crore, the project aims to irrigate 3 lakh acres by lifting 30 TMC of water from the Krishna River. Reddy criticized the former BRS government for their alleged failure to complete the project over a decade for political reasons, despite its sanctioning in 1983.

Highlighting political tensions, Reddy accused the previous administration of neglecting the optimal use of Krishna water. He cited their agreement with Andhra Pradesh to use only 299 TMC and countered with vigorous advocacy before the Tribunal. Reddy also called out former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao for his contentious remarks on water issues, urging him to cease his comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

