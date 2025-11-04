Left Menu

Shake-Up in FHFA: Inspector General Ousted Amidst Political Tensions

Joe Allen, the acting inspector general of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, has been removed from his position amidst political turmoil involving agency director Bill Pulte's support for the Trump administration. Pulte's controversial actions include launching a hotline targeting mortgage fraud and targeting perceived political foes.

The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency's acting inspector general, Joe Allen, is being removed from his position. This development occurs during a period when the housing regulator is embroiled in political tensions linked to President Donald Trump. Agency director Bill Pulte, a supporter of Trump, has stirred controversy with his actions.

Sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, reveal that Allen's ouster is part of a broader trend under the Trump administration, which involves reassigning or firing watchdogs across agencies. Pulte, meanwhile, has initiated a hotline targeting mortgage fraud, further fueling the political discord.

Allen received his termination notice from the White House after providing critical information to prosecutors, raising questions about the political motivations behind his removal. The Federal Housing Finance Agency has not responded to requests for comment, while Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for answers from Pulte regarding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

