Left Menu

Cuomo, Mamdani, and Sliwa: The Final Push in NYC's High-Stakes Mayoral Race

In the final days before New York City's mayoral election, candidates Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani, and Curtis Sliwa intensify their campaigns. Cuomo seeks to appeal to centrists, Mamdani rallies progressives, and Sliwa focuses on safety. The race is marked by high early voting turnout and controversial endorsements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-11-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 05:20 IST
Cuomo, Mamdani, and Sliwa: The Final Push in NYC's High-Stakes Mayoral Race

The race for New York City's mayoralty is in its frenetic final stretch, with candidates pouring their efforts into last-minute campaigning across the city. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Democrat Zohran Mamdani, and Republican Curtis Sliwa courted voters, highlighting starkly different visions for the city's future.

Cuomo, seeking a political comeback, has shifted his strategy to attract Republican voters by opposing Mamdani, whom he compares to unsuccessful socialist regimes. Mamdani, on the other hand, has continued to energize his progressive base with a campaign focused on affordability, marking his confidence despite the heightened stakes.

Meanwhile, Sliwa emphasized grassroots engagement, spotlighting issues of safety and leadership. The race is punctuated by contentious endorsements, most notably from former President Donald Trump, who has openly backed Cuomo while threatening measures against Mamdani. Voters await the election's outcome amid a backdrop of viral campaign ads and stark political rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025