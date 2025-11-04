Cuomo, Mamdani, and Sliwa: The Final Push in NYC's High-Stakes Mayoral Race

The race for New York City's mayoralty is in its frenetic final stretch, with candidates pouring their efforts into last-minute campaigning across the city. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Democrat Zohran Mamdani, and Republican Curtis Sliwa courted voters, highlighting starkly different visions for the city's future.

Cuomo, seeking a political comeback, has shifted his strategy to attract Republican voters by opposing Mamdani, whom he compares to unsuccessful socialist regimes. Mamdani, on the other hand, has continued to energize his progressive base with a campaign focused on affordability, marking his confidence despite the heightened stakes.

Meanwhile, Sliwa emphasized grassroots engagement, spotlighting issues of safety and leadership. The race is punctuated by contentious endorsements, most notably from former President Donald Trump, who has openly backed Cuomo while threatening measures against Mamdani. Voters await the election's outcome amid a backdrop of viral campaign ads and stark political rhetoric.

