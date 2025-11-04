Supreme Showdown: Trump's Tariff Tactics on Trial

The Supreme Court is poised to examine President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs, a key element of his economic and foreign policy. Set for Wednesday, the hearing will determine whether Trump overstepped federal law by leveraging the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping import taxes.

Although Trump will not attend the hearing, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans to be present, marking the case's significance to the administration. He emphasized the matter as an economic emergency, dismissing potential criticisms of intimidating the justices.

With national security at stake, Bessent assured contingencies are in place if the court rules against them, with various trade deals already operational to maintain economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)