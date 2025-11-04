West Bengal Voter List Revision Sparks Political Showdown

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls set to commence in West Bengal on Tuesday has become a major political controversy, pitting the BJP and the Election Commission against the TMC. This initiative is widely perceived as a move aiming for transparency before the 2026 assembly elections.

While the BJP praises the SIR for promising transparency, the TMC challenges both its timing and intention, alleging EC is under BJP's influence to sway electoral outcomes. This has triggered what observers call a test between administrative readiness and organizational strength.

In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading a rally accusing the endeavor of disenfranchising marginalized voters, while the BJP contends that the TMC has previously manipulated voter rolls, exacerbating political tensions across the state.

