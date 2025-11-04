Smriti Irani Defends Women's Welfare Schemes Amidst RJD Challenges

In a press conference, former Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani championed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's initiatives to help women in Bihar escape conditions of helplessness and fear.

Irani expressed her disappointment regarding the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) appeal to the Election Commission to halt the ongoing welfare provisions for women. Highlighting the impact of the 'Jan Dhan Yojana' and 'Ujjawala Yojana', she emphasized that these schemes have significantly benefited over three crore women.

The controversy heated when RJD MP Manoj Jha accused the Bihar government of breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) due to money transfers under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. These transfers occurred on October 17, 24, and 31, ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections scheduled for November.

(With inputs from agencies.)