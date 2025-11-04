Tejashwi Yadav Declares 'No Space for Extremists' Amid Bihar Election Campaign
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed controversy over remarks about AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, calling it a non-issue during Bihar's election campaign. Yadav reiterated that extremists have no place in the Mahagathbandhan, as Owaisi contests independently. Bihar elections involve major coalitions contesting for assembly seats.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, during a press conference at the close of the Bihar Assembly election campaign, dismissed any further discussion on his previous 'extremist' remark towards AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, labeling it a 'non-issue.' The first phase of elections is set for November 6.
Tejashwi Yadav's comments originated from a media query about Owaisi's social media post, where the AIMIM shared a video of Yadav stating that the Mahagathbandhan has 'no space for extremists.' This statement came in response to why the alliance avoided including Owaisi.
Owaisi, addressing a rally in Kishanganj, refuted the extremist label and questioned Yadav's choice of words, emphasizing that his pride in his religion is the basis for being called an extremist. AIMIM is contesting 25 assembly seats independently, while larger coalitions contest significant seats in Bihar.
