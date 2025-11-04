Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Paid Leave for Bihar Polls

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged Karnataka's employers to grant paid leave to Bihari workers for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Highlighting their significant presence in Bengaluru, he stressed participation in the democratic process. The Bihar elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:55 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Paid Leave for Bihar Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has called upon employers across the state to grant three days of paid leave to workers hailing from Bihar, enabling them to vote in the state's upcoming Assembly elections.

Shivakumar, also the state's Congress president, highlighted the substantial Bihari workforce contributing to Karnataka's economy. The Deputy CM emphasized the importance of facilitating their participation in the electoral process.

With elections set for November 6 and 11, Shivakumar's appeal extended to various sectors, urging cooperation from companies, hotels, and other industrialists to support democratic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025