Karnataka Deputy CM Urges Paid Leave for Bihar Polls

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has called upon employers across the state to grant three days of paid leave to workers hailing from Bihar, enabling them to vote in the state's upcoming Assembly elections.

Shivakumar, also the state's Congress president, highlighted the substantial Bihari workforce contributing to Karnataka's economy. The Deputy CM emphasized the importance of facilitating their participation in the electoral process.

With elections set for November 6 and 11, Shivakumar's appeal extended to various sectors, urging cooperation from companies, hotels, and other industrialists to support democratic engagement.

