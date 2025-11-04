Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over Youth Distraction Tactics
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for encouraging social media use among youth to distract from important issues like education, health, and employment. He also accused Modi and Amit Shah of vote theft in Bihar and critiqued local governance under Nitish Kumar.
In a scathing critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately keeping the youth engaged with social media to divert attention from pressing issues like education, health, and unemployment.
Speaking at a rally in Aurangabad, Bihar, Gandhi alleged that Modi promotes social media 'addiction' to prevent the youth from holding the government accountable.
He further accused Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of 'vote theft' in Bihar, arguing that the NDA expected to lose upcoming assembly elections, while criticizing local governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
